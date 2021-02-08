TMC Contests PM Modi's 'Mamta' & 'Ram Card' Attacks In Bengal; Upholds Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, alleging it "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police". He insisted instead of 'Mamta' (affection) people suffered 'nirmamta' (cruelty) under her rule.

'The less he talks about Mamta, the better it will be'

Responding to PM Modi for his hard-hitting comments, the ruling TMC slammed him and urged him to soften his stand on the ongoing protests against farm laws and show some "Mamta" (compassion) towards agitating farmers. Senior TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy said the people of Bengal would show the BJP "Red card during the elections".

"Instead of blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister should soften his stand on farmers issue and show some 'Mamta' towards the agitating farmers, who are protesting for the last 70 days. So many farmers have died, but we could not see Modiji's 'Mamta'. When so many people died during demonetisation in 2016, we did not see any 'Mamta' from him. The less he talks about 'Mamta', the better it will be," Roy said.

While speaking about PM Modi claiming that "people will show 'Ram Card' as the TMC government has committed several fouls", he said the people of Bengal would show "red card to the BJP in the assembly polls". Referring to allegations that Banerjee loses her cool after hearing "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans, he said these are baseless allegations.

"Mamata Banerjee has never lost her cool on hearing 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans. It was when political-religious slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram' are raised she gets angry. It is completely justified," he said.

Addressing his first public rally in the state ahead of the assembly polls, PM Modi exuded confidence about forming the next government, saying the TMC government committed "several fouls in the last 10 years and the time has come to show it the 'Ram Card' in the assembly elections". Cautioning people about "match-fixing" between the TMC, Congress and the Left, PM Modi said only a BJP government can free the state of "misgovernance" and bring about a "real change" in their lives as was being experienced in Tripura.

(With PTI inputs)