TMC Lashes Out At BJP After Two GJM Leaders Were Spotted At The Wedding Of JP Nadda's Son

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders were spotted at JP Nadda's son's wedding. As per the accessed pictures, two GJM leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri, who have arrest warrants against them, were photographed standing with the BJP president at his son's wedding in Delhi last Friday.

The TMC accused the BJP of "sheltering" the two absconding leaders. As per reports, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee further added that criminal cases should be lodged against Nadda.

BJP lashes out at TMC

Defending the GJM leaders, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh stated that they don't take the cases against the two leaders seriously. According to reports, he stated that GJM is an alliance partner of the BJP and that they will again call them to attend their future programmes.

Cases against GJM leaders

Reportedly, the state police have filed several cases against the two GJM leaders over incidents of violence during the statehood agitation launched by the outfit in Darjeeling district in 2017. Further, Giri is one of the accused in the 2010 Madan Tamang murder case. Further, he has also been charged with alleged "criminal conspiracy for murder", along with several other aides of him, in the murder case of Tamang.

According to reports, the police have claimed that Tamang, who was the All India Gorkha League (AIGL) president, was hacked to death in Darjeeling on May 21, 2010, in broad daylight when he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting.

JP Nadda's son's wedding

JP Nadda's son Girish Nadda tied the knot in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh with a Rajasthan-based woman. According to reports, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was among the attendees of the event.

Today Ajay and Me at our very dear family friend and pride of Himachal Pradesh National President of BJP Mr. JP Nadda’s son Girish Nadda’s wedding at Bilaspur , Himachal Pradesh !! pic.twitter.com/Xwfz9c18Zv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 28, 2020

