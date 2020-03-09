The Debate
TMC Lashes Out At BJP After Two GJM Leaders Were Spotted At The Wedding Of JP Nadda's Son

Politics

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders were spotted at JP Nadda's son's wedding. 

Bimal Gurung

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders were spotted at JP Nadda's son's wedding. As per the accessed pictures, two GJM leaders Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri, who have arrest warrants against them, were photographed standing with the BJP president at his son's wedding in Delhi last Friday. 

The TMC accused the BJP of "sheltering" the two absconding leaders. As per reports, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee further added that criminal cases should be lodged against Nadda. 

BJP lashes out at TMC

Defending the GJM leaders, state  BJP President Dilip Ghosh stated that they don't take the cases against the two leaders seriously. According to reports, he stated that GJM is an alliance partner of the BJP and that they will again call them to attend their future programmes.

Read: JP Nadda attacks CM Gehlot-led Rajasthan Govt over anti-CAA resolution

Cases against GJM leaders

Reportedly, the state police have filed several cases against the two GJM leaders over incidents of violence during the statehood agitation launched by the outfit in Darjeeling district in 2017. Further, Giri is one of the accused in the 2010 Madan Tamang murder case. Further, he has also been charged with alleged "criminal conspiracy for murder", along with several other aides of him, in the murder case of Tamang. 

According to reports, the police have claimed that Tamang, who was the All India Gorkha League (AIGL) president, was hacked to death in Darjeeling on May 21, 2010, in broad daylight when he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting.

Read: BJP chief JP Nadda may announce his new national team after Holi

JP Nadda's son's wedding

JP Nadda's son Girish Nadda tied the knot in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh with a Rajasthan-based woman. According to reports, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was among the attendees of the event. 

Read: JP Nadda lauds PM Modi's 'vibrant leadership' for Donald Trump's maiden visit

Read: Before polls, Dilip Ghosh accuses TMC of setting ablaze BJP office; calls it a conspiracy

First Published:
