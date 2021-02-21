TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Says 'won't Be Cowed Down' After CBI Summons His Wife

Hitting out at the CBI, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, shared the agency's notice to his wife - Rujira Naroola summoning her to be present at 3 PM, stating that he will not be cowed down. Assuring his faith in the law of the land, he said that it was a 'ploy to intimidate them'. Naroola has been summoned from the CBI, in connection to a coal smuggling case. The 296-member Bengal Assembly, where Mamta Banerjee holds fort, goes to polls in April-May.

Abhishek Banerjee's wife summoned: BJP min Babul Supriyo claims 'Unmasked them long ago'

TMC: 'Won't be cowed down'

At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down. pic.twitter.com/U0YB6SC5b8 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Trinamool issued a statement on the summons stating, "People will give a befitting reply to the BJP over this during the polls. So predictable. So desperate. All BJP allies have left them. So the only loyal allies are CBI and ED. CBI is the only ally of the BJP left."

Reacting to the development, Union Minister (MoS) Babul Supriyo claimed, "I have unmasked these names long back. Now central agencies like CBI, ED has enough proof against the accused. Every common man of West Bengal knows who is the captain of all the scams - be it coal-cow smuggling, etc - while Didi wears the only sandal and doesn't even wear a watch - people know who is getting the money (Bhaipo) - CBI has raided the right person - if you pull the ear, the head will follow."

CBI summons wife of Bengal CM Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in coal smuggling case

CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee's wife

The CBI has summoned Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife - Rujira Naroola with regards to a coal smuggling case. Kolkata CBI officers arrived at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, asking for his wife to join the probe into the alleged coal scam. Previously, the central agency conducted raids in five locations the poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the coal scam - Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj, Bardhaman, and Purulia, recovering a lot of cash in the raids. On February 12, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had stayed a single bench order that had restricted a CBI investigation into illegal mining and transportation of coal to just railway areas in West Bengal.

BJP has alleged that the money from the coal sales is whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. The BJP had also alleged that the main beneficiary of the scam is TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. Previously, Naroola has been pulled up by MHA for allegedly making false representations and concealing material facts while submitting documents before the authorities to get her OCI and PAN card. She was also stopped at Kolkata Airport by customs for a 2kg gold seizure.

