BJP To File FIR; Tells CM Mamata To Act As TMC MP Unleashes Foul Attack On FM Sitharaman

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee raised a fresh controversy after he compared Nirmala Sitharaman to 'a snake' and labeled her as the 'most useless finance minister of the country'. Banerjee made the remarks at Bankura on Saturday, following which the BJP has hit back.

The BJP has stated that it would file a FIR, with Rahul Sinha saying that the language in the attack resembles that of Mamata Banerjee. He said that the Trinamool chief, being a woman, should condemn this and act against her subordinate. He added that the Trinamool has no issues to complain about, but is jealous of the packages being announced by the FM.

READ: 'WB Could Not Be Made Beneficiary Of Migrants' Job Scheme As TMC Govt Didn't Give Data': Sitharaman

TMC MP's disrespectful remarks

Kalyan Banerjee said, "The way people die due to bite of 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), the same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman. She has destroyed the economy. She should be ashamed and resign from her post. She is the worst Finance Minister."

West Bengal has thus far reported 21,231 cases of Coronavirus, of which 6,329 are active while 14,166 people have recovered and 736 have succumbed. India's total Covid cases, meanwhile, have rises to 673,165 of which 244,814 are active while 409,082 people have recovered. 19,268 people have died thus far, in all.

READ: Bengal BJP Gheraos Police Station To Protest Alleged Atrocities; TMC Arrives, fight Ensues

READ: TMC Orders Audit Of COVID-19 Treatment Charges Of Hospitals

READ: West Bengal: TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot Near Residence, Undergoing Treatment