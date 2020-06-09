Trinamool Scoffs At Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' Against Mamata Govt; Chides On Inclusivity

Hitting out at Union Minister Amit Shah hours after his virtual rally on Tuesday, the ruling Trinamool of West Bengal reminded the saffron party about the vandalism of a statue of reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party alleged that Shah is someone who has put 'inclusivity' of India in danger, adding that he should not talk about 'restoring' Bengal's culture. The party reiterated its allegations that the Vidyasagar statue in Kolkata was destroyed by BJP and it was CM Mamata Banerjee who restored it.

.@AmitShah, someone who's himself put the inclusivity of India in danger, talks about 'restoring' the culture of #Bengal. Doesn't he remember, it was @MamataOfficial who restored statue of Vidya Sagar, vandalised by his men in front of his own eyes.#BengalRejectsAmitShah pic.twitter.com/MO8LVl5OXv — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 9, 2020

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue vandalised

In a massive controversy during last year's General election, on May 14, a statue of reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Vidyasagar College, where Amit Shah was scheduled to address the poll rally was vandalised. Violence ensued between the BJP and the Trinamool workers, with both sides blaming each other for vandalising the icon of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP brought people from outside the state to attack and do 'danga'. Then BJP chief Amit Shah in a press conference showed pictures from the day claiming that the attack happened even before the BJP cadre could enter the premises.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi in subsequent poll rally announced construction of massive statue of Vidhyasagar. However, after the polls, on June 11, CM Banerjee inaugurated a half bust statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the same spot.

Amit Shah's scathing attack on Tuesday

In a scathing attack on CM Banerjee, Shah in his digital rally on Tuesday dared her to provide a list of developmental works undertaken by her government in the past ten years. He slammed CM Banerjee for depriving the poor of their rights by not implementing the Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

He said, "Didi, I dare you to give a list of your works in last 10 years, but be careful, do not give a list of all the bomb blasts that happened during your tenure, not a list of BJP leaders who were killed here, give a list of all the developmental works that you have undertaken for the people of Bengal."

In a massive declaration ahead of 2022 assembly polls, Amit Shah said that when BJP will win the elections in the state, it will implement all Central schemes in the state to benefit the poor a minute after the new BJP CM is installed. He said that CM Banerjee cannot be a roadblock for long, as the people of Bengal now wanted 'Porivorton' (change). Shah also quoted Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar's famous poem - ' Ho Kahi bhi aag bas aag jalni chhaiye ' and said that the 'fire of change' can be felt in Bengal.

