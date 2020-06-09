From 'bomb Blasts' To 'we'll Make Sonar Bangla': 8 Fiery Amit Shah Attacks On CM Mamata

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as he addressed the virtual Jan Samvad rally of BJP cadre on Tuesday, daring 'Didi' to be transparent in order to provide an account of the work done by the state government so far.

Addressing his second such virtual rally in three days, the former BJP party president asked CM Mamata Banerjee to come clean and address the shortcomings in the state instead of deflecting issues. Here are the top ten attacks made by Amit Shah on Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool.

READ | Shivpal Yadav Thanks Nephew Akhilesh For Revoking Disqualification Plea, Lauds Leadership

"More than 100 BJP karyakartas have sacrificed their lives to build Sonar Bangla since 2014. Their sacrifice will be etched in golden letters once BJP fulfils the dreams of the people of bringing about real change in West Bengal"

''Bengal is the only state where communal violence is still ongoing. It should stop. I assure you that BJP isn't here just to bring a revolution or do politics, but also build a cultural and traditional Bengal again. We want to create Sonar Bangla again', vowed Amit Shah

"The people of West Bengal are not able to avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat. We want to help the farmers but due to politics, the farmers are not even aware of the Centre's help. Even politics has a limit, Mamata Didi. Stop doing politics on the rights of poor people. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but not on poors' health.'", said Amit Shah

READ | '72,000 LEDs × 20,000 = 144 Cr': RJD's Tej Pratap Slams Amit Shah's Virtual Rally In Bihar

"Mamata Ji, I have come with all accounts today. Tomorrow, you also hold a press conference and give an account of what you have achieved over 10 years. Do not tell the number of bomb blasts occurred or factories closed. Do not tell the number of BJP workers murdered", Amit Shah added.

"I'm requesting Mamata Ji again - if you send us the list of farmers, we will send them Rs 6,000 each. Why are you stopping your farmers from receiving help from the government?", asked Amit Shah

READ | Mamata's Trinamool Attacks Amit Shah On Indo-China Border Row After Rahul Gandhi's Jibe

"West Bengal has accepted only 296 Shramik Special trains, the least by any state. When we named the train Shramik Trains, Mamata Ji renamed it as Corona Express. the migrant labourers of Bengal will not forget this and this, in turn, will be your exit from the state. You've added salt to the wounds of the migrant workers and they will not forget this".

"Mamata Ji needs to come clean on why she is opposing the CAA. What is your problem if Namshudras and other such communities live respectfully in the country? People of Bengal are asking you this question as well. You will have to answer", Amit Shah demanded.

READ | 'One Year YSRCP Rule In Andhra Pradesh Marks 90 Percent Betrayals': Chandrababu Naidu

"Can political violence become a regular in Bengal? What will you do now, Mamata Ji, now that we're talking to the people of Bengal virtually?", asked Amit Shah.

Here is Home Minister Amit Shah's full address: