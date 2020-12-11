West Bengal Chief Secy, Police Chief To Skip MHA's Summons Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy

Intensifying the tussle between the TMC government in West Bengal and the Centre, the Mamata Banerjee-led administration has refused to answer the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) summons over the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP Police) have declined to answer MHA summons and visit the national capital. The development comes hours after the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submitted an initial report to the Centre regarding the attack on Saturday. The report mentioned that there were 100% chances of lapses in Nadda’s security and that his protection was played with.

7 people arrested so far

Moreover, the Bengal Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay has also written a letter to the Amit Shah-led MHA. In the letter, the Chief Secretary has mentioned that the DIG of the range was deployed on the route to Diamond Harbour to monitor the arrangements for the BJP chief's convoy. Apart from this, 4 Addl SPs, 8 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 70 SIs/ASIs, 40 RAF personnel, 259 constables, 350 members of auxiliary forces were also deployed on the route, he said. The Chief Secretary has also apprised the MHA that 3 cases have already been registered in connection with the case whereas 7 people have been arrested so far.

"The West Bengal police had provided a bullet proof car and a pilot to Shri. J.P. Nadda, which was in addition to the escort (vehicle by State, personnel by CRPF) and PSOs (CRPF) he is entitled as a Z-category protectee... While the Central protectees had their own Central protection arrangements, these arrangements were made over and above the same from the end of the State," he wrote in his letter to the Union Home Secretary.

"While further reports are being obtained and compiled, in the circumstances, I am directed to request you to kindly dispense with the presence of the State officials in the meeting, considering that the State Government is already addressing this issue with utmost seriousness," he added.

On Thursday, BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was stoned as he was on his visit to West Bengal. The incident on Thursday noon took place when Nadda was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting with party workers. Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reportedly, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack. Soon after the incident, the Union Home Ministry ordered an inquiry into the security breach of JP Nadda. The incident has also invoked strong reactions from BJP stalwarts criticising the law and order situation in Bengal under CM Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi dials JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled BJP National President JP Nadda and party’s West Bengal unit chief Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday, after their convoy was attacked in West Bengal a day earlier resulting in injuries to several party leaders. PM Modi took note of the prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal and BJP’s ongoing clashes with Mamata Banerjee-led TMC that has grown markedly over the last few weeks, as the campaign heats up for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state.

