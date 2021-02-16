TN BJP Files Plaint Against Actor's #GoBackModi Post; Claims India's Sovereignty Targeted

In the latest development, a BJP cadre has reportedly lodged a complaint against actor Oviyaa for her tweet against PM Modi during his recent visit to Chennai on Sunday. As per reports, a member of the TN BJP's legal team submitted a petition to the cyber cell demanding an inquiry into Oviyaa's tweet on the eve of PM Modi's arrival and to probe the intentions behind the tweet. The petition submitted by the BJP cadre reportedly asked the police to check if disruption of public disorder was the intention of Oviyaa's tweet. As per reports, the BJP cadre alleged Sri Lanka and China's hand in tweets similar to Oviya's, alleging that attempts were being made to target India's sovereignty and disturb public order. The authenticity of those reports remains unverified at the moment.

In the wake of this incident, TN BJP spokesperson SG Suryah rubbished reports of such a complaint being lodged against the actor. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader clarified that no such complaint had been lodged by the party against 'marketless movie stars' and noted that all the leaders were busy with PM Modi's programme on the said day. However, the spokesperson added that he was not sure if any party office-bearer submitted the petition in his individual capacity, adding that he did not possess information about it.

News of #BJP Officially lodging a compliant against some marketless movie stars in TN for their paid tweets is untrue. None of these stories by media outlets could carry single quote from any BJP Office Bearer nor the place of such imaginary complaint. Wonder what’s the source. — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) February 15, 2021

All the leaders are busy with PM Modi’s program yesterday in Chennai & other official programs in Coimbatore today. Not sure if any office bearer gave any complaints/registered an online complaint against any tweet in individual capacity. There’s no information available for now. — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) February 15, 2021

PM Modi's southern sojourn

PM Modi's three-hour visit to the capital of the southern state on Sunday included laying foundation stones and inaugurating various projects at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. PM Modi inaugurated the Discovery Campus of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), located at Thaiyur near Chennai, to accommodate the growing research infrastructure requirements of students and faculty. Earlier, PM Modi also handed over the Main Battle Tank Arjun Mark 1A to the Indian Army and dedicated it to the nation. Following his visit to Chennai, PM Modi proceeded to Kerala's Kochi.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

