TN BJP Welcomes Sasikala's Decision To Quit Politics; Says 'common Goal To Fight Evil DMK'

Reacting to ex-AIADMK general secretary, VK Sasikala's decision to quit politics, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said that the reasons given by her should be welcomed by all politically. Speaking further, L Murugan said, "We all must work together as children to prevent our common enemy, the evil DMK, from coming to power."

Stating that Amma's (Jayalalitha) main objective was to ensure there is no pause in the development of Tamil Nadu and the nation, the state BJP chief said that Amma's wish that the party should continue for 100 years must be fulfilled. "I wholeheartedly welcome Sasikala's announcement," he added.

Sasikala quits politics

In a shocking twist in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, VK Sasikala quit politics on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Thanking the cadres for the love they showered on her, she announced that she will quit politics and will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to got to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

"Volunteers should work wisely to prevent the DMK, which our Amma has shown us as our common enemy, from coming to power, and to stay in power in Tamil Nadu. I continue to remain Amma's sister post her death, as I was when she was alive. I have never aspired for a position, title, or power. I am always thankful for the love of the volunteers and the people of Tamil Nadu. Quitting politics, I will continue to pray to Amma and God that Amma's golden rule be formed," read Sasikala's letter.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

