Harsimrat Kaur Badal Advises Govt To Consider Curtailing Parliament To Stop COVID19 Spread

Politics

Union Min Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday stated that the government should think about curtailing the Parliament session to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsimrat

In a bid to tackle the novel coronavirus, the Central and the State governments have been taking several steps and advised citizens not to attend mass gatherings. On those lines, Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday stated that 'the government should think about curtailing the Parliament session' to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

'Biggest gathering of people happens in Parliament'

Speaking to ANI, Badal said, "By observing the situation, the biggest gathering of people happens in the Parliament, as different people from different parts of the country come here, who also sit in close proximity to each other. To stop the coronavirus epidemic, I think the government should think about curtailing the Parliament session."

Badal further stated that in order to win the fight against the virus, the country must learn from other nations where the coronavirus impact has been very high or very low, in large gatherings such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Parliament.

"Doctors have repeatedly told us to maintain distance. In the case of IPL or Parliament, where there are large crowds, we should rethink and put the safety of the nation first. We should avoid crowding a single spot, isolate ourselves if we show symptoms, and frequently wash our hands," she added.

PM Modi's appeal to SAARC nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations could chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world. He said the SAARC leadership can discuss via video conferencing ways to keep their citizens healthy.

READ | MASSIVE: IPL 2020 put off till April 15 amid coronavirus fears; BCCI issues statement

READ | Coronavirus scare: Indonesia temporarily bans face mask export to secure domestic supply

More than 4,990 people have died and over 135,165 infected globally from COVID-19. Over 3,000 deaths have occurred in mainland China. 70,395 people have recovered from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, India recorded its first Coronavirus-linked death in Karnataka, as the number of positive cases soared to 78.

READ | 'Trump did not push for Coronavirus testing fearing effect on his re-election': US reports

READ | Mamata Banerjee felicitates Mohun Bagan for i-League win; spreads Coronavirus awareness

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
