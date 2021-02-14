'Toolkit' Author Mo Dhaliwal Slams Disha Ravi's Arrest; Says 'Doc Had Tweets, Hashtags'

Slamming 22-year-old Disha Ravi's arrest for 'editing' the 'toolkit', Pro-Khalistani group Poetic justice foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal on Sunday, claimed the jailed climate activist was arrested for a document containing 'tweets, handles, and hashtags'. Questioning her arrest, he asked why was such a document got a person arrested in India. Ravi has been remanded to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court, after she was picked by Delhi police in Bengaluru. Dhaliwal has claimed that the 'repealing of the farm laws was the beginning of the battle', adding that all movements from the Farm Bill protest to the Khalistan movement were all 'part of the same struggle'.

Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody in Greta 'toolkit' probe; breaks down in court

PJF: 'Why 'toolkit' warrants arrest?'

To be clear, the “toolkit” for which Disha Ravi was arrested contains tweets, handles and hashtags.#AskIndiaWhy a document like this gets you arrested in India, the “world’s largest democracy”. The nefarious toolkit:https://t.co/9Jmx8PVWyM https://t.co/TAkrNrJCC7 — Toolkit (@modhaliwal) February 14, 2021

Delhi police reveals 'pro-Khalistani' angle to anti-Farm Law 'toolkit'; authors booked

Disha Ravi arrested

Delhi police's special cell arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday. Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit.

PFJ founder’s video out; claims 'Repealing Farm Laws is beginning', gives 'Khalistan' call

Delhi police probes into PFJ

On February 5, Delhi Special CP Crime Praveer Ranjan said that a case has been filed on the authors of the 'toolkit document' shared by Thunberg as it aimed to create disaffection and disharmony. Addressing a press conference, Ranjan said that the FIR filed under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities) of IPC, did not name anyone. Pointing out that the 'prior actions' section of the tool-kit - authored by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), Ranjan said that it was a 'planned conspiracy to execute such a plan'.

Pro-Khalistan outfit SFJ's website banned by Govt of India just four days after its launch

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aimimg to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.