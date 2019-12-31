'Traitors Have Now Become Patriots': BJP Slams Sena For Its Flip-flop Over Aslam Shaikh

On Tuesday, BJP slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for inducting Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh into the Cabinet. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya highlighted the alleged double standards of Shiv Sena which had dubbed Shaikh as a 'traitor' in 2015 for demanding the commutation of convict Yakub Memon’s death sentence. He contended that the same individual had become a ‘patriot’ for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

'Uddhav, your government is weird'

Kirit Somaiya remarked, “Uddhav, your government is weird. Traitors have now become patriots. In the 2015, Maharashtra Assembly session, Aslam Shaikh had demanded that the death sentence of Yakub Memon should be commuted. Then, BJP-Shiv Sena MLAs had disrupted the House 6 times. Aslam Shaikh was labelled as a traitor. Now, Aslam Shaikh has become a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government.”

Letter to the President

In a letter dated July 28, 2015, a group of MLAs, former legislators and MLCs wrote to the President seeking the commutation of Yakub Memon's death sentence to life imprisonment. This includes Aslam Shaikh, Naseem Khan and Amin Patel. The letter cited that more than 290 eminent individuals had supported the mercy petition against the execution of Memon.

Disgruntlement over Cabinet expansion

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Additionally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya has been inducted as a Minister.

However, there was considerable disgruntlement, with Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksha lashing out at the MVA for not issuing an invitation to its allies for the oath ceremony. Moreover, a section of the Maharashtra Congress leadership is unhappy with the choice of the ministers as per sources. Also, Sena MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut has publicly voiced his disappointment on not featuring in the Cabinet.

