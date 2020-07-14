Tremors Felt By Congress As Rajasthan NSUI Prez Resigns To Express Solidarity With Pilot

The Congress camp in Rajasthan has begun to feel the tremors of Sachin Pilot's departure already as, two members of the party tendered their resignation on Tuesday. National Students Union of India (NSUI) President Abhimanyu Poonia resigned from his post to express soldiarity with the former Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Poonia, NSUI's Shivprakash Gurjar also tendered his resignation and stated that he will support Sachin Pilot 'until his last breath.'

The NSUI has appointed Abhishek Choudhary to replace Poonia as the President of the Rajasthan camp with immediate effect. Apart from sacking Sachin Pilot as the Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress President, the Congress also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. Announcing the decision after the second Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday which the former Deputy CM skipped, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Shri Abhishek Choudhary has been appointed as Rajasthan NSUI State President with immediate effect.

Issuing his first response to Gehlot's decision, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet, Senior Vice President of the RPCC Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur slammed the Gehlot-led Congress government saying that they were asking them to 'express their desires', after 'cutting their tongues.'

Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP is conspiring to bring down the Congress government in the state and said that he has warned his partymen to 'not fall for BJP's trap.' Gehlot said that the decision to sack Sachin Pilot was made after holding a long discussion with the party and claimed that the young leader had no stake or power and that BJP was acting behind the scene.

Pilot to join BJP?

Meanwhile, sources have reported that Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan.

