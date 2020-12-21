Trinamool 'fact-checks' Amit Shah For Claiming Mamata Banerjee 'defected From Congress'

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed 7 ex-TMC legislators including Suvendu Adhikari and 3 legislators from other parties to BJP at a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal's ruling TMC government took a jibe at BJP with "fact sheet" to counter claims of Shah. Taking to Twitter, TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien posted a fact sheet of the speech given at Midnapore by the 'henchman of the tourist gang'. This fact sheet by the TMC leaders comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections which will be held next year.

#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”.



7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low! pic.twitter.com/MgvktqcFt3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 20, 2020

TMC releases fact sheet to counter Amit Shah's claims

Pointing towards Amit Shah's claim that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had left Congress to join TMC but is now accusing people of defection, O'Brien said that she did not defect to another party; Instead, Mamata Banerjee formed a new party in 1998, the All India Trinamool Congress.

While responding to Union Minister claims that people in Bengal do not get benefits under Centre's Ayushmann Bharat healthcare scheme, TMC leader said that Mamata Banerjee had started the Swasthya Sath program 2 years before Centre's Ayushmann Bharat was launched. He said, "Under this scheme, 1.4 crore families have been provided health insurance that covered expenses up to 5 lakh per annum."

Slamming BJP for accusing TMC of depriving farmers of Rs 6,000 under PM Kisan Yojana, O'Brien said that Bengal government provides farmers annual assistance of Rs 5,000 per acre under Krishak Bandhu scheme, whereas PM Kisan Yojana only provides Rs 1,214 per acre.

The TMC leader said, "Shah claimed that 300 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal in the last one and a half year. This is a lie. Many BJP workers are being killed in faction feuds. Even suicides are being passed off as political killings. In fact, since 1998, 1,027 TMC workers have been killed."

Dismissing BJP's claim that TMC did not provide enough security to BJP National president JP Nadda, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "the party had provided Z+ security to JP Nadda but he violated all regulations by allowing a large convoy of vehicles to follow him.

