Trinamool Says Dinesh Trivedi Misused Floor Of House During Live Resignation; Seeks Probe

A day after Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation in the Rajya Sabha, TMC accused him of misusing the floor of the House for his 'devious' political ends.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the Upper House, Mamata Banerjee-led party alleged that Trivedi was not among TMC's chosen speakers on that day, yet he came inside the Council Chamber and starting "rambling on his personal political motives."

"The way Dinesh Trivedi was allowed to take House for a ride is absolutely unprecedented and devoid of decorum," the letter read.

READ | Trinamool Sees Silver-lining As Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns; BJP Welcomes Him

TMC stated that Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Abir Ranjan Biswas were the only names recommended as speakers. The party's allotted time on the discussion was exhausted after both the members spoke on their designated days, but Trivedi was allowed to intervene during the budget session and he leveled wild allegations against his party to substantiate his resignation from the House.

Stating that a Member of Parliament is not authorised to announce his or her resignation on the floor of the House, TMC called for an inquiry to find out the reasons behind Trivedi's actions, while also suggesting that it could be a "conspiracy that worked behind the scenes to malign" the ruling party in West Bengal.

READ | Amid Trinamool's Appeal To Left & Congress, Dilip Ghosh Says 'proves TMC's Desperation'

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Causing major embarrassment to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, senior TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as the Rajya Sabha MP, citing "suffocation due to political violence in the state."

Trivedi announced his decision on the floor of the House during the debate on the Union Budget. The TMC leader said West Bengal is witnessing political violence and he cannot remain silent but is bound by party discipline.

READ | Dinesh Trivedi Claims 'TMC Outsourced To Prashant Kishor', Rejects Opportunism Charge

Calling him 'ungrateful', party's Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Sukhendu Roy remarked that Trivedi had 'betrayed the people's trust' by resigning right before Bengal was to go to polls. Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy also slammed the veteran leader saying that he could have aired his grievances within the party before deciding to leave. Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy, on the other hand, called Dinesh Trivedi's resignation 'a blessing for the party'.

After Trivedi's exit from the TMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the dissenting leader into the saffron fold.

In the run-up to the West Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has been jolted by a mass political exodus with many of its top brass and grassroots leaders resigning and ultimately switching to the BJP. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

READ | TMC Calls Dinesh Trivedi Ungrateful; Says 'would Win Elections Because Of Mamata's Image'