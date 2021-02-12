Trinamool Sees Silver-lining As Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns; BJP Welcomes Him

Shortly after senior Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi quit the Rajya Sabha ahead of West Bengal elections while speaking in the house, rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its arms for the dissenting leader on Friday.

Reacting to the West Bengal MP's sudden resignation from the Upper House, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya said, "Not just Dinesh Trivedi, whoever wants to do honest work, cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. If he wants to join Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him."

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that many more TMC leaders were feeling "claustrophobic in Mamata's dynastic dispensation.”

Causing major embarrassment to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, senior TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as the Rajya Sabha MP, citing "suffocation due to political violence in the state."

Trivedi announced his decision on the floor of the House during the debate on the Union Budget. The TMC leader said West Bengal is witnessing political violence and he cannot remain silent but is bound by party discipline.

“There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here. I can no longer condone what’s happening in the TMC where I am bound by party discipline. I feel helpless and suffocated. My conscience is saying it is best to resign,” Trivedi told the Parliament.

TMC reacts on Trivedi's Rajya Sabha exit

Dinesh Trivedi's sudden resignation from the Rajya Sabha membership has triggered speculations that he may quit the TMC and join the BJP, just as several other dissenting leaders switched camps ahead of elections.

Visibly jolted by its senior leader's exit from the Parliament, TMC MP Sukhendu S Roy vowed to send more grassroots workers to the Rajya Sabha.

"Trinamool means grassroots. Trivedi's resignation will give us an opportunity to send our grassroots worker soon to the Rajya Sabha," said Roy.

TMC's high-level exodus

Mamata Banerjee's TMC recently witnessed the mass exit of its grassroots leaders, who switched to the BJP in the run-up for West Bengal assembly polls.

Earlier, West Bengal political heavyweight and a former close aide of the CM, Suvendu Adhikari switched to the BJP. Joining him were TMC MP Sunil Mondal and nine sitting MLAs. The second minister to resign from the TMC was Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who wished to quit politics. Later, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee also resigned as the Forest Minister and quit as MLA before tendering his resignation from the party.

Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly said Mamata Banerjee would be “left alone by the time elections approach.” The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet.

