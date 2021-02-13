TMC Calls Dinesh Trivedi Ungrateful; Says 'would Win Elections Because Of Mamata's Image'

After the shocking resignation of senior party member Dinesh Trivedi, Trinamool Congress leaders lashed out at the former leader saying that he had 'shown his true colours'. Calling him 'ungrateful', TMC's Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Sukhendu Roy remarked that Trivedi had 'betrayed the people's trust' by resigning right before Bengal was to go to polls.

"Trivedi is ungrateful. For the last so many years he did not say anything. Now, all of a sudden, just months before the assembly polls, he has complaints. This shows his true colours. He is ungrateful and has betrayed the trust of people," said Sukhendu Roy.

Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy also slammed the veteran leader saying that he could have aired his grievances within the party before deciding to leave. "People like Trivedi enjoy power during their tenure and leave before elections. If he had grievances, he could have aired it within the party," he said.

Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy, on the other hand, called Dinesh Trivedi's resignation 'a blessing for the party'. "If people like him leave the party, it is a blessing for the ruling camp. It is good that he left us. He never enjoyed mass support. He used to win elections because of Mamata Banerjee's image. People like him are of no use to any political party," said Tapas Roy.

Read: 'Corporate Professional Running TMC': Dinesh Trivedi Hints At Prashant Kishor Role In Exit

Read: Trinamool Sees Silver-lining As Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns; BJP Welcomes Him

Dinesh Trivedi resigns from TMC

In a massive embarrassment to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, senior TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, handing in his resignation during the session while debating Union Budget. Citing "suffocation," Trivedi said that the state was witnessing political violence and he could no longer remain silent about it since he felt "helpless."

“There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here. I can no longer condone what’s happening in the TMC where I am bound by party discipline. I feel helpless and suffocated. My conscience is saying it is best to resign,” Trivedi told the Parliament.

In the run-up to the West Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has been jolted by a mass political exodus with many of its top brass and grassroots leaders resigning and ultimately switching to the BJP. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

Read: TMC Says 'not Affected' By RS MP Dinesh Trivedi's Exit; Says 'He Spoke To Pawar, Not Us'

Read: Huge Blow To Mamata & TMC: 'Suffocated' Dinesh Trivedi Quits As Rajya Sabha MP On LIVE TV