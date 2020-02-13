Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Announces 21 Schemes In Schools To Boost Quality Of Education

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that the BJP-led government in the state has introduced 21 new schemes and taken significant steps in the past 2 years to improve the quality of education in the state. The CM while addressing an official function on Wednesday confidently stated that no other state government in the country has introduced a large number of 21 new schemes and taken a series of steps in just 23 months to develop the quality of education in the schools.

Tripura govt introduces NCERT curriculum in schools

The Chief Minister while inaugurating a newly constructed building in Kalyanpur Higher Secondary School in the Khowai district in western Tripura, also stated that the state government has introduced NCERT curriculum from the ongoing academic session.

Centralised examination paper, vigorous teachers'' training, close monitoring of teaching in schools and evaluation of the performance of teachers is also being done as a part of the government's mission to amp up the quality of school education, the CM announced. Furthermore, he highlighted that more than 50 new schools were opened, 28 Bengali medium schools converted into English medium schools, modernised school libraries, providing basic amenities in the schools are the other steps taken by the state government.

'Tripura per capita income expected to cross national average'

CM Deb had earlier stated that the per capita income of Tripura will cross the national average in 2019-20 due to a series of pro-active economic measures taken by the BJP-led state government. The chief minister had added that the rural areas are also developing economically along with the urban areas due to which the per capita income has increased substantially.

According to official documents, the per capita income of Tripura was Rs 1,13,467 in 2018-19 against the net national per capita income estimated to be Rs 1,25,397. The Chief Minister opined that the per capita income of Tripura is expected to cross Rs 1,50,000 at the end of the 2019-20 financial year.

