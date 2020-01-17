Tripura Guv Ramesh Bais Hails State Government For Decrease In Rate Of Crime Against Women

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday praised the Tripura government's ambitious action plan to make the State free of drug addiction. He also spoke about how the government's efforts have reduced crimes against women.

While addressing the audience at the opening day session of the State Assembly in the new year, the Governor informed that in the last 20 months, 722 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 1,241 people were arrested for trading in and smuggling various types of drugs.

Adding further he also stated that 78,853 kgs of dry ganja (cannabis), 7375 grams of heroin and various other drugs have also been seized by the authorities.

Referring to the data of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the Governor said that the crime rate against women has come down to 43.7 last year (2019) from 51.2 in 2017 against the national average of 58.8 in 2018.

As per Governor Ramesh Bais, the conviction rate in non-IPC cases has increased from 28.15 per cent in 2017 to 34.9 per cent in 2019.

Governor on improved state of education

The Governor added that Tripura has started exporting "Queen variety" of pineapple to the global market. President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier declared Pineapple to be the "state fruit" of Tripura.

During his address at the assembly, he also widely spoke of the various socio-economic measures taken by the present government. He stated that the state government has so far submitted projects worth Rs. 8,802 crores to the Union Home Ministry for social, economic, cultural, linguistic and other development of the indigenous tribals.

"The State government has taken various new steps including "Nutan Disha" (new endeavor) to improve the quality of education and had introduced the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum. The state government has taken steps for appointment and engagement of over 8,500 people in the government. This includes 1,446 persons appointed as government teachers," Governor Ramesh Bais said.

While talking about the industrial growth, the governor added that the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry has notified the setting up of the first-ever Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in southern Tripura with an estimated investment of Rs 1550 crore."Both service and manufacturing sectors would be set up in the proposed SEZ," he pointed out.

