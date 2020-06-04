Trivendra Rawat Praises PM's 'timely Action', Says Lockdown Helped Keep COVID Cases Low

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'timely action' to mitigate the outbreak of coronavrius. He stated that the rate of infection has been lower because of PM Modi's decision regarding India's lockdown.

READ: MHA Relaxes Visa Regulations For Foreign Businessmen As India Opens Up Post-lockdown

Rawat praises PM

"Coronavirus has not caused much damage in India as it was expected due to the right decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the right time. The rate of infection was controlled due to the lockdown. The mortality rate in coronavirus infection cases was 2.82% in India, while the global death rate was much higher. Adequate arrangements have been made for PPE kits, testing kits, ICUs, and ventilators in hospitals. Today, around 4.5 lakh PPE kits are being produced daily in the country. People have become aware of sanitisation, masks, and physical distancing," Rawat said.

READ: WHO Executive Group Allows Resuming Solidarity Trial On HCQ, A Week After Pausing It

Regarding the decisions taken to revive the economy, he said it was "paving the way for a self-reliant India. Workers, farmers, and villages will be strengthened under this package. Many important provisions have been made to boost the MSME sector as well," he said. "With the additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA, a large number of village employment opportunities will be available. This will especially provide work to the migrant workers who have returned to their villages," he added. On the completion of one year of the NDA 2.0 government's second term, Rawat said that Modi took "historical decisions".

READ: China Denies Report Which Said Beijing Delayed Sharing Coronavirus Info With WHO

Fight against the virus

The Centre has announced that the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. India's active cases stand at 101497, recovered cases at one lakh with 5,815 fatalities.

READ: PM Modi Hails Union Cabinet's Ordinance To Create 'one India, One Agricultural Market'