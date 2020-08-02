'Trying To Avenge His Son's Loss In LS Elections:' Shekhawat On CM Gehlot's Blame Game

Responding to allegations levied by CM Ashok Gehlot on him, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday stated that the Congress leader is unable to 'digest' that he had defeated his son in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot has accused Shekhawat of attempting to topple the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan. Shekhawat maintained that the BJP has no hand in the political turmoil presently in Rajasthan and it is happening only because of in-fighting within the Congress party.

In an interview with PTI, Shekhawat said, "He (Ashok Gehlot) has been unable to digest that I defeated his son in Lok Sabha elections and is trying everything against me, by hook or by crook to avenge his defeat." Shekhawat, an MP from Jodhpur, had defeated Vaibhav Gehlot in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by more than 2.74 lakh votes.

BJP has no hand: Shekhawat

Speaking about the silence of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje over the political developments in the state so far, Shekhawat termed it as her 'strategy.' Shekhawat maintained that it is the fallout of the infighting in the Congress involving Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, which has resulted in the political mess.

Earlier, the Union Minister had also responded to CM CM Ashok Gehlot's outreach call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the 'Tamasha' in Rajasthan, by stating that how can anyone else stop what the Congress leader has started himself. Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat highlighted that it was Gehlot's MLAs, his differences, his 'split party', his 'dysfunctional government' and ultimately his 'Tamasha.' In another tweet, the Union Minister also remarked that the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan is a 'chaos government.'

CM Gehlot called out PM Modi to stop the political 'tamasha' in his state. He alleged that 'rates' for horsetrading have increased since the Governor agreed to convene the requested Assembly session. The senior Congress leader also demanded Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's resignation in an alleged scam.

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress camp in Rajasthan has moved its MLAs from Jaipur to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, Gehlot has expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. After a high-pitched drama between Rajasthan Governor and CM Ashok Gehlot camp, Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal to summon the session of the Legislative Assembly from August 14.

