Two Congress MLAs Break Into Police Station To Free 2 Detainees, Booked 

Two Congress MLAs have been booked for allegedly trespassing into a police station, forcibly opening the station lock-up and freeing two Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists. KSU is the student wing of the Congress party. According to the police, Angamali Congress MLA Roji M John and Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar, accompanied by 13 others, trespassed into the Kalady police station and freed the two activists.

A case has been registered under various sections, including assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty (IPC 353), criminal intimidation (IPC 506), resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension (IPC 225B).

'Hitmen of CPI(M)'

Speaking to Republic, MLA Roji M John said any Congressman who has any self-worth will not be a mute spectator to police excesses against a supporter of the party. "A KSU leader, whose name was not even in the FIR filed was taken into custody, handcuffed in the dead of the night and kept in a lock-up without even being given a glass of water."

"We respect the police if they follow due procedure of law. If they try to take action on the behest of CPI(M) leaders, we will not tolerate it," Roji M John said. He added that the police in Kerala should not work as hitmen for the ruling CPI(M).

Why were the KSU activists detained?

The KSU activists were detained after clashes at the Sree Sankara College campus in Kalady on Friday. Police had taken two student union members into custody, but they were later released on bail. The Congress claims that a unit president of the KSU was detained and taken into custody on Saturday.

Congress leaders, including MLAs Roji and Saneesh staged a protest against the detention on Sunday morning. Republic has reached out to the Kalady police for comment. Police say the district police chief will address the press since this is a matter involving police representatives.