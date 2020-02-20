BIG: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Meet PM Narendra Modi In Delhi On Feb 21

In a breaking development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on February 21. This is the first time Uddhav Thackeray will visit the national capital after assuming office - an act which witnessed him breaking the Shiv Sena's decades-long alliance with the BJP.

होय

महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्यमंत्री मा.ऊदधव ठाकरे हे ऊद्या दिल्ली येथे मा.पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची भेट घेत आहेत.

ही सदिच्छा भेट आहे.

बाकी तपशिलात खोल शिरण्याची गरज नाही.

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 20, 2020

The announcement, which Sanjay Raut has confirmed as being a courtesy call, comes after Thackeray having stated earlier in the month that he will visit New Delhi 'when he needs to'.

When asked if he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now-ally Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the Maharashtra Chief Minister had stated that he will surely pay a visit to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and other leaders. "Why not? I will meet Modi, Sonia, Advani, and other people," Thackeray had said.

Earlier on December 6, 2019, Uddhav Thackeray had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi while receiving him at the airport in Pune. PM Modi was visiting the city to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspectors of Police on December 7 and 8. It was the first meeting between the duo after Thackeray took over the charge of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

End the 35-year-old 'Mahyuti' alliance

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level after Maharashtra Assembly polls, with Sena supremo Uddhav insisting on a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post and Fadnavis refusing to cede to these demands. After hectic drama, the Shiv Sena ended up forming a government with old enemies NCP and Congress, with the BJP - the single-largest party in the state - now sitting in the Opposition.

