Uddhav Thackeray: 'No Permission For Religious Gatherings Until Further Notice'

As the number of cases continue to soar across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday briefed the state on the present situation in the state. Thackeray informed that the government has increased the testing of patients across the state and also informed that several hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 have been set up in Mumbai. He urged citizens experiencing symptoms of the virus to visit the dedicated hospitals only to restrict the transmission to doctors and healthcare workers in other hospitals.

Highlighting the measures taken for migrant labourers in Maharashtra and dedicated COVID hospitals, CM Thackeray said, "I also want to mention that people from all religions have come together to fight this crisis. I have been in touch with the Prime Minister. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar too had me called me today. All religious leaders have also come together. All sportspersons, celebrities, respected persons and everyone is contributing in their own way."

List of isolation facilities in Mumbai

कोविड-१९ च्या उपचारासाठी मुंबईमधील अलगीकरण सुविधा:

कोविड-१९ च्या उपचारासाठी मुंबईमधील अलगीकरण सुविधा:

The Chief Minister also thanked those contributing in various ways to combat the crisis. He said, "Hotels have offered their spaces for quarantine facilities. Some like Taj are providing food to the doctors. Some organisations are providing food for the needy and some are helping financially. I thank them all with all my heart."

Furthermore, he added, "The lockdown will end on April 14 and what happens after that depends on us. It depends on how strictly we follow it. I admit that there has been an increase in the number of cases. We are increasing the number of testing centres in the state so that we can detect more and more cases to cut the transmission. Around 500 people have tested positive, 51 have also recovered. We need to take care of our elders because they are more prone to it."

Thackeray also stated that till further notice, no religious activity or celebration will take place in Maharashtra at all. "No one will be permitted to hold any kind of congregation," he said.

Here is the Chief Minister's entire address:

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/uu9f6xruJ4 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020

