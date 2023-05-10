Uddhav Vs Eknath: SC Verdict On Maharashtra Political Crisis Likely Tomorrow

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Shiv Sena case on Thursday, May 11. The bench is going to rule on a batch of petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena, including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rumblings about the verdict coming Thursday started doing the rounds after Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said the apex court will deliver two judgments tomorrow. Sanjay Shirsat of the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena said, "I have got the information that the Supreme Court will pronounce its order tomorrow on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. Everything will be clear tomorrow, I am one of the 16 MLAs too."

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is likely to deliver the judgment on the Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow



CJI DY Chandrachud says we are going to be delivering two judgments tomorrow.

Mumbai | I have got the information that the Supreme Court will pronounce its order tomorrow on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. Everything will be clear tomorrow, I am one of the 16 MLAs too: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat



The Constitution Bench of SC is likely to deliver the…

The Supreme court in March reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year’s political crisis in the state. A five-judge constitution bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, and including Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha are hearing the matter.

When MLAs rebelled against UBT leadership

On June 20 last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena that led the party to split and caused the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. On June 29, Thackeray stepped down from the chief ministerial post and Eknath Shinde took over, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

'State government has majority', says Maharashtra speaker

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said the current state government has the majority no matter what decision is.

"After I became the speaker, this government succeeded in the floor test. Going by the numbers, this government has the majority, no matter what decision comes out,” he said.

