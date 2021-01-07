Stalin Takes A Jibe At Rajinikanth's 'spiritual Politics,' Says 'no One Can Cheat People'

DMK Chief MK Stalin on Thursday hit out at Rajinikanth after his dramatic political exit taking a jibe at the Kollywood superstar's idea of 'spiritual politics' remarking that no one could cheat the people of Tamil Nadu through such plans.

While speaking at the minorities meeting, Stalin jibed, "People of Tamil Nadu know the difference between Spiritual and Politics. No one can cheat Tamil People on this."

Stalin's remarks come at Rajinikanth's concept of 'spiritual politics', which he said draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. While speaking ahead of the highly-anticipated launch of his political party in December, the superstar had said that his idea of 'spiritual politics' had nothing to do with any particular religion. He stated that he wanted to raise the people of Tamil Nadu in the same way in which the state had made him surpass the boundaries of caste and religion taking him to such heights. According to him, spiritual politics would 'encompass all'.

Read: Kamal Haasan Says 'My Rajini's Health Most Important' After His Peer Makes Political Exit

Read: Rajinikanth Fan Club Instructs His Followers To Skip Event Protesting His Political Exit

Rajinikanth's political exit

However shortly after sounding the bugle, Rajinikanth clipped his political aspirations after he received 'supreme intervention' when he took ill on the sets of his film 'Annaatthe', which was also hit by a massive COVID-19 scare with several members of the staff testing positive for the disease. Thereafter, Rajinikanth was hospitalized with low BP, which he took as a sign from God suggesting that he refrain from taking his long-anticipated political plunge.

In his three-page letter, the megastar wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfill. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.”

Stalin on the other hand is campaigning vigorously with DMK workers as he eyes his maiden term as the Chief Minister of the state. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

Read: AIADMK Shames Stalin Over Attack On Woman Leader; BJP Calls It A 'trailer Of DMK Rule'

Read:Rajinikanth Meets Spiritual Guru Namo Narayanaswamy Days After Announcing Political Exit