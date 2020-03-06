WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley Enjoys A Range Of Indian Snacks, Watch Video

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is one of the most well-decorated athletes on the current women’s roster. She holds a huge fan base globally. The 30-year-old World Champion is a ferocious woman inside the ring. Outside the ring, Bayley has often been seen interacting with her fans. In an episode of Chakh Le WWE, the SmackDown Women’s champion tasted some famous Indian snacks and reviewed them for her Indian fans.

WWE News: Bayley tries Indian snacks

After Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley tested her taste buds with some famous Indian snacks in the third episode of Chakh Le WWE. The WWE Diva was offered a platter full of Indian snacks inclusive of chivda, soan papdi, alu bhujiya, besan ke laddoo, khakhra and banana chips. The video immediately went viral as the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion loved most of the snacks and delivered her review.

Though Bayley did not like besan ke laddoo, she gave a positive review to the other Indian snacks. However, Indian fans found it hilarious when Bayley compared the taste of soan papdi with coffee. According to the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, people must dip Soan Papdi into coffee and consume it for better taste. Among all the Indian snacks, Bayley absolutely loved the taste of khakhra. Meanwhile, she found alu bhujiya too spicy.

WWE news: Bayley’s current WWE status

The 30-year-old American successfully retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi at WWE Super ShowDown. It was a dominant performance from Bayley and she is expected to hold her title till the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, the next episode of WWE SmackDown will give fans some clarity about Bayley’s reign as a WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

