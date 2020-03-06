Sachin Tendulkar Asks India Women To Forget About The Outside World Prior To T20 WC Final

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar asked the India Women team to go into the final simply focusing on their game. He told them to forget about the outside world. India Women qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after their semi-final against England Women was washed out. Hosts Australia Women defeated South Africa Women in the second semi-final.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Hits An Explosive 55-ball Unbeaten 158 In The DY Patil T20 Semis

India Women vs Australia Women: Sachin Tendulkar asks India Women to forget 'outside world' talk

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar said that there’s no point in talking about the pressure of a World Cup final clash. He advised the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to not feel the pressure. Sachin Tendulkar has asked the team to stay together and advised the India Women’s team to keep talking about positive things. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had followed India Women’s journey throughout the tournament. He believed that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has inspired many youngsters. Sachin Tendulkar had earlier praised Shafali Verma and the India Women's team for clinching a tense victory over New Zealand and sealing a semi-final spot.

Also Read: 'Live In The Moment': Sachin Tendulkar Advises 'inspiring' Indian Women's Team

Fantastic performance by our 🇮🇳 team to become the first team to enter the semi-final of #T20WorldCup.

It was a tight game and we played well under pressure. Was great to see @TheShafaliVerma play yet another crucial knock. #INDWvNZW pic.twitter.com/kroynSdNNB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 27, 2020

India Women vs Australia Women: Seasoned champions vs first-time challengers

The India Women vs Australia Women Women's T20 World Cup final will be India Women’s first T20 World Cup final. They had failed to cross the semi-final stage in their past seven attempts. Australia, on the other hand, are proven winners in the contest and have lifted the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup four times. However, India Women can take inspiration from their 17-run victory over their fellow-finalists in the group stage.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Targets Playing Test Cricket After Excelling At No.4 In ODIs For Team India

IN W vs AU W live streaming details

Fans can watch the IN W vs AU W live streaming on the Hotstar and Jio TV app in India. Viewers can also tune in to the game on the Star Sports network.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid At Fault For Ishant Sharma's Recent Injury: BCCI Official