'Larger Chinese Design': Punjab CM Differs From Congress On Galwan Valley Standoff

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh termed the Galwan Valley violence as part of a larger design on the part of China, adding that India should not make the mistake of dismissing the incident as a patrol clash but should take a firm stand against any Chinese incursions into the Indian territory.

He further stated that India could not afford to lose even an inch of its land in the area, which is of huge strategic importance for both sides.

“We have all seen clashes in our time, with Pakistan and even with Chinese, and this is definitely not a patrol clash,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister also opined on the map of the area and said that the Chinese had reached right half way through to the Siachen Glacier after Pakistan ceded the northern part of Shaksgam Valley in PoK in 1963.

"Beyond that there is an area that is any case belongs to China, he explained, adding that “there is a little gap between the glacier and the Aski Chin area, which is the Daulat Beg gap, which they are trying to close,” he said.

“We have to take a strong position, and we should be clear that if we lose even an inch of land we must hold them responsible,” he added.

Earlier, Captain Amarinder had highlighted that "India must realize that China cannot be trusted." He further stated that the Indian Army should be allowed to engage with weapons at the LAC if they are attacked by China.

India-China Stand off

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

