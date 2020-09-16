Rahul Gandhi Throws Fresh Jibe At Modi Govt Over China, Says 'Understand The Chronology'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took digs at PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the recent border standoff with China.

Playing on a catchphrase, Rahul Gandhi listed out a 'chronology' of events leading up to the statement made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday that said: "no infiltration" has been reported along the India-China border during last six months.

"Understand the chronology: PM said- no one crossed the border... Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank... Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land... Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration," the Wayanad MP tweeted. "Is the Modi government with the Indian Army or with China? Modiji, why so scared?" he asked.

He was referring to the statement made by PM Modi on June 19, four days after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes, where he had said that there has been “no-intrusion” by Chinese forces into Indian soil in eastern Ladakh. Gandhi then referred to a loan agreement India signed on the same day with the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $750 million (Rs 5,521 crore) to support relief measures under Centre's social security scheme.

The Congress leader also cited Rajnath Singh's statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday where he said China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km of Indian territory in Ladakh and had made several attempts to transgress the LAC in May.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has accompanied his mother- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi- as she flew out of India last week for a medical check-up.

Rajnath Singh's statement on LAC faceoff

Making a statement on the LAC situation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh affirmed that the Indian Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Observing that the violent conduct of Chinese troops was a violation of all past agreements, he informed the MPs that India has done counter deployments in the area to safeguard the border. Singh conceded that the LAC boundary issue remains unresolved due to the reluctance of China to recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the border.

Moreover, he added that China is in the illegal occupation of 38,000 sq. km in Ladakh apart from 5,180 sq. km of Indian territory in PoK ceded by Pakistan in 1963. Acknowledging that this is a complex issue, he highlighted that peace and tranquillity in border areas is imperative for the development of the bilateral relationship. He explained that both sides continued to have a differing perception about the LAC over the last many decades. The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August.

Rajnath Singh strongly asserted India’s position that while bilateral relations can continue to develop in parallel with discussions on resolving the boundary question, "any serious disturbance in peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the border areas is bound to have implications for the positive direction of our ties."