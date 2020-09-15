'Clear From Defence Minister's Statement That PM Misled The Nation Over LAC': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on PM Modi, claiming that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statements in the parliament had clarified that the PM had misled the country on Chinese encroachment along the LAC. The former Congress President also asked the Prime Minister to stand against China and take back the land that the Chinese had illegally occupied.

"It is clear from the statement of the Defense Minister that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always stood and will stand by the Indian Army. But Modi ji, when will you stand against China? When will we take back the land of our country from China? Do not be afraid to name China," said Rahul Gandhi.

रक्षामंत्री के बयान से साफ़ है कि मोदी जी ने देश को चीनी अतिक्रमण पर गुमराह किया।



हमारा देश हमेशा से भारतीय सेना के साथ खड़ा था, है और रहेगा।



लेकिन मोदी जी,

आप कब चीन के ख़िलाफ़ खड़े होंगे?

चीन से हमारे देश की ज़मीन कब वापस लेंगे?



चीन का नाम लेने से डरो मत। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2020

Rajnath Singh in Parliament

Making a statement on the LAC situation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Observing that the violent conduct of Chinese troops was a violation of all past agreements, he informed the MPs that India has done counter deployments in the area to safeguard the border.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that India remains committed to resolving the disputes peacefully. Singh mentioned his recent meeting with China's Defence Minister in Moscow and stated that he has told his counterpart that India is determined to protect its 'sovereignty and territorial' integrity. The Raksha Mantri also highlighted that the Centre has, in the past few years, increased its border infrastructure to provide better logistical support to the Armed Forces.

