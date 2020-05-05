Now, Mayawati Pushes BSP's Offer To Pay For Migrants' Travel Despite Centre Clarifying

BSP chief Mayawati has rather belatedly slammed the Centre and state governments over the now falsified claim that they were to charge money from migrant labourers for arranging their transportation back home, saying that if they were reluctant to pay for their journeys', BSP would contribute their bit. This comes after clarification by Centre the migrant labourers will travel free of cost as the government will pay 85% and the state government will pay 15% of the expenses.

Read: 'Some Busy Spreading Other Deadly Viruses': PM Modi Scorches Pakistan At NAM Summit

"It is very unfortunate that the central and state governments are also charging rent from migrant labourers for sending trains and buses etc. All governments should make it clear that they do not charge money to send them. This is the demand by BSP," tweeted Mayawati. "In such a situation, B.S.P. suggests that if the governments are reluctant to pay the rent for the migrant labourers, then the BSP, with help from its powerful people, will make a small contribution in arranging their sending," she added.

1. यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारें प्रवासी मजदूरों को ट्रेनों व बसों आदि से भेजने के लिए, उनसे किराया भी वसूल रही हैं। सभी सरकारें यह स्पष्ट करें कि वे उन्हें भेजने के लिए किराया नहीं दे

पायेंगी। बी.एस.पी. की यह माँग है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 5, 2020

2. ऐसी स्थिति में बी.एस.पी. का यह भी कहना है यदि सरकारें प्रवासी मजदूरों का किराया देने में आनाकानी करती है तो फिर बी.एस.पी., अपने सामर्थवान लोगों से मदद लेकर, उनके भेजने की व्यवस्था करने में अपना थोड़ा योगदान जरूर करेगी। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 5, 2020

Read:Delhi Govt Seals 2 Branches Of Apeejay School For Fee Hike Amid Covid; School Protests

'Congress politicising issue'

Previously Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had made similar claims and had attacked the Central government by saying that if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants. BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya cleared the confusion around this holding Congress responsible for politicising the matter saying, "Congress wants to politicise it. MHA guidelines are very clear, that no tickets are being sold at the counter. The state governments are required to make a list of these migrants workers and give them the ticket. The cost of the ticket will be borne by the railways to the extent of 85% and who are the ones making this list to the extent of 15%,"

Read: Army Chief Warns Pak After Handwara Encounter, Says 'India Will Respond Appropriately'

Read: AIMIM MP Threatens Uddhav Govt Over Liquor Shops' Reopening; Says He'll Mobilize Women Too