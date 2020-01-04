BJP Neta Orders Copy Of Constitution For Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi & Mamata Banerjee Over CAA

Amid protest by Opposition on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a BJP leader has sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay asked them to take the oath under Schedule 3 of the Constitution again.

The leader pointed out that they should read and understand the Articles - 246 and 256 of the Constitution. He also mentioned that they must read entry 17 of the Schedule 7 List 1 and then take the oath again. He also attached the Resignation letter of the first law minister of Pakistan. Dear Sister



I've sent Indian Constitution to you



Please Read Articles 246 & 256



Then Entry-17 of Schedule-7 List-1



Then CM Oath under Schedule-3



And Finally, Resignation Letter of late Mr Jogendra Nath Mandal, the First Law Minister of Pakistan — Ashwini Upadhyay (@AshwiniBJP) January 4, 2020

This comes as BJP has begun an outreach to allay the fears on NRC and CAA. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition criticism of the law. Launching an awareness programme in support of the amended citizenship law, Shah accused the Congress and other opposition parties of running a misinformation campaign. He said the amended law does not take away Indian citizenship from anyone but grants citizenship.

Since the law has been passed by the Parliament, West Bengal CM Banerjee has been opposing it. She has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying," Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question." She has repeatedly stated, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal".

The Trinamool government under her has also stayed the preparation/updation of the National population register (NPR) process in the state. The government has issued a directive to the Census cell stating that no census activities will be taken up without clearance from the West Bengal government. The government states that this directive has been issued to maintain public order.

Stressing that India does not require the Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the “entire country should reject” the law, arguing that it will affect “both Hindus and Muslims” in equal measure.Addressing a town hall gathering, fourth in the series of seven such scheduled events, Kejriwal said the discourse of the country should primarily be about generating employment, not “throwing people out for failing to produce birth proof”.

“I want the entire country to understand the objective of the Bill. You people (media) have made this a Hindu-Muslim issue. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. Through this Bill, both Hindus and Muslims will be evicted from the country. Everyone should know this. The text of the Bill says it will only shield only Hindus coming from Pakistan. All the Hindus sitting here must arrange identity proofs of themselves and their parents,” Kejriwal said.

Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the PM Modi-led BJP government and repeated his remarks regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to reporters after attending Congress Foundation Day, Gandhi said that the entire exercise is going to affect the "poor people" in a manner that would be much worse than Demonetisation.

Gandhi said, "This entire ruckus of CAA is basically demonetization part two. The poor people will be affected in a manner much worse than CAA. The basic idea of CAA is to make is all poor people of the country state whether they are citizens of India but at the same time, 15 friends of the Prime Minister will not prove their citizenship. All the money collected from this exercise will go to those 15 people. You must have seen the video which I tweeted where PM Modi said that there are no detention centres but then there is evidence of detention centres. It's up to you to decide who is lying."