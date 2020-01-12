'People Wise Enough To Reject Trash': Union Minister Slams Bollywood Over CAA

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Bollywood celebrities for opposing CAA, without having full knowledge. The remarks of the leader come at the backdrop of the protest staged by the Bollywood celebrities against the newly amended act. Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Huma Qureshi were some of the few people from the film fraternity who came to August Kranti Maidaan, where crowds had swelled into thousands.

Taking to his Twitter, Pradhan asserted the celebrities to be 'ill-informed' and further stated that their frustration is triumphing vet their knowledge.

Some of our ill informed friends in Bollywood championing the ANTI-CAA protests when fall short of facts, stoop to hurling personal abuses at PM Modi and his family.



Their frustration triumphing over their knowledge is for everyone to see. People are wise enough to reject trash. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 12, 2020

PM Modi Addresses Youth From Belur Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who his on a two-day visit to Kolkata, on Sunday addressed an event at Belur Math and clarified the doubts pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the latter reiterated her objection over CAA, NRC, and NPR.

At the backdrop of her comments, PM Modi, while addressing the nation from Belur Math, urged the people to not get misguided by the confusion being spread over the act and further reiterated that the act doesn't erode the citizenship of anyone.

"I will say again, the Citizenship Act is not a law to take citizenship, it is a law to grant citizenship and Citizenship Amendment Act is only an amendment to that law. Despite such clarity, some people are spreading confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. I am glad that today's youth is also clearing the confusion of such people," the PM said.

