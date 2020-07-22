In Rajasthan Political Crisis; Union Minister Shekhawat Blames 'one Family's Happiness'

Commenting on the ongoing deadlock in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that country is paying the price due to 'one family'. What seems to be a taunt aimed at the Gandhi family, Shekhawat's comment comes against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi saying that BJP is attempting to dislodge the elected Congress government in Rajasthan amid Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to MLA Malinga for 'offered going rate to join BJP' claim

Even as the Gandhi family is unable to solve the internal tussle within the Congress in Rajasthan despite Sonia Gandhi being at the helm of affairs and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's talks with Sachin Pilot, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has blamed the BJP for the crisis in Rajasthan. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to criticise the Centre by sharing a list of "achievements" of the government during COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi also broke silence on the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis by alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the government in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Wayanad MP wrote, "Achievements of the Government during the Corona period"

February - Namaste Trump

March - Toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh

April - Asked Indians to burn candles

May - 6th anniversary in power

June - Virtual rally in Bihar

July - Tried to topple the government in Rajasthan

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates

Soon after, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed him and said that he has insulted the people of India and brave Corona warriors by making fun of "candle lights". The Information and Broadcasting minister said India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil.

READ | Rajasthan Speaker to move Supreme Court; challenges HC intervention on notices to MLAs

The senior BJP leader took to Twitter and posted Rahul Gandhi's "achievements" in the last six months. Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements in the last six months" and listed the following:

February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots

March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP

April: Instigating migrant labourers

May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress

June: Defending China

July: Congress on a virtual collapse in Rajasthan

READ | Gehlot's Rajasthan govt sends 'phone tapping' report to MHA amid 'horse trading' row

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rajasthan High Court reserved its order on the plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Speaker CP Joshi said that he will move the Supreme Court challenging the decision. Moreover, in another development, ED has raided CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in a case related to fertilizer scam.