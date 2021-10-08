Union MoS Condemns J&K Teachers' Murder: 'Terrorists Frustrated By Revocation Of Art 370'

Condemning the killing of two teachers, Union MoS Law and Justice S. P. Baghel on Friday, claimed that the attack was due to frustration against the abrogation of Article 370. Terming it a Pakistan-sponsored terror attack, he said that the Centre will give them a 'befitting reply' adding that he had full trust on PM Modi and Amit Shah. Two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah Sangam.

Union MoS says 'Full trust PM & HM'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "They (terrorists) are frustrated after the abrogation of article 370. We condemn this coward attack. This is a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist. We will give them a befitting reply. We have full trust on PM Modi and Amit Shah".

Teachers killed in Srinagar

On Thursday, two school teachers - Supinder Kaur (Principal) and Deepak Chand were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. The two victims - residents of Allochi Bagh - were working in Government Boys Higher Secondary School. As per reports, the terrorists had lined up all teachers of the school, checked their ID cards and mobile phones, before gunning down the Sikh and Hindu teachers - Kaur & Chand.

Later, the Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) took responsibility for the attack. In its letter, the TRF stated that it killed the teachers for allegedly asking the parents to send their children for August 15 celebrations at the school. The TRF also claimed that it does not target innocents or civilians, but the ones who 'collaborate' with the Government of India.

In addition, the TRF has once against warned that domicile holders and people who collaborate with the Government will be targeted. Among other warnings, the TRF has also asserted that people should install and use CCTV cameras outside their homes or shops. The TRF has refuted a 'religious angle' to the attack after killing two minority teachers.

This attack comes days after three civilians were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. Terrorists first gunned down a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. Then, Virender Paswan - a street vendor from Bihar - was gunned down near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar and Mohd Shafi Lone - a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead in Bandipora District. The hunt for all the assailants is on.