'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Independent; Empowered To Build Ayodhya Mandir: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his gratitude and thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust. Taking to the Twitter, Yogi Adityanath said that the trust will help build the grand Ram temple and will be working independently.

In his tweet, CM Yogi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Thank you for setting up an autonomous trust to build a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. The 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust will be completely independent and capable of making all decisions related to temple construction. Jai Shri Ram!"

मा. PM श्री @narendramodi जी को प्रभु श्री राम के जन्मस्थान पर एक भव्य मंदिर बनाने के लिए एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट का गठन करने के लिये कोटिशः धन्यवाद।



'श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र' ट्रस्ट पूरी तरह स्वतंत्र एवं मंदिर निर्माण से संबंधित सभी निर्णय लेने में सक्षम होगा।



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 5, 2020

READ | MASSIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha On Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi; Mandir Trust Established

In a massive development on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.' This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

READ | Citizenship Process In India 'non-discriminatory', We All Wedded To Constitution: Ram Madhav

What is the Ayodhya verdict?

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | GVL Narasimha Rao Pulls Out 'radicals' For Anti-CAA Stir, Says 'real Target Is Ram Mandir'

READ | Yogi Brings Ayodhya Angle To Delhi Polls, Promises 'magnificent Ram Mandir In 3 Months'