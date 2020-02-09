UP Congress Demands Yogi Adityanath-led State Government Set Up 'Kisan Aayog'

Uttar Pradesh Congress in its latest demand has asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government to set up a 'Kisan Aayog' for the sake of the welfare of the farmers whose crops were destroyed by stray cattle. According to the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu, a majority of ''gaushalas'' (cow shelters) exist only on paper. He claimed that the Yogi government was doing nothing for the welfare of farmers.

While interacting with the media he said, "There is large scale destruction of crops by stray animals and nearly a dozen farmers have committed suicide in the last one-and-a-half months in the state. However, the state government has been unable to provide any help to the farmers." He also stated that this is the state's ''biggest problem'' at the moment.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on February 6, Kumar had slammed the Yogi Adityanath state government for running away from 'its responsibilities.'

Kumar's tweet translates to " Government cannot run away from its responsibilities. The government should know that the rights of farmers will have to be given to them. Congress Party will surround the anti-farmer BJP government from Block-Tehsil to Lucknow."

सरकार अपने जिम्मेवारियों से भाग नहीं सकती। सरकार यह जान ले किसानों का हक उसे हर हाल में देना होगा। किसान विरोधी भाजपा सरकार को ब्लॉक-तहसील से लेकर लखनऊ तक घेरेगी कॉंग्रेस पार्टी। — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) February 6, 2020

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take holy dip on occasion of Magh Purnima in Prayagraj

Adding further to his tweet, he also shared pictures from the door-to-door 'Kisan Janjagran' movement.

Ajay Kumar wrote, " Farmer's words from Farmer's door! Today started the public awareness campaign organized in the Deva block of Barabanki and filled the demand letter to reach the farmers in the village. This journey will continue until the farmers get their rights."

किसान की बात,किसान क़े द्वार !



आज बाराबंकी क़े देवा ब्लॉक में आयोजित किसान जनजागरण अभियान की शुरुवात किया तथा गावों में किसानों क़े चौखट पर पहुंच माँग पत्र भरा।



यह यात्रा किसानों को उनका हक दिलवाने तक जारी रहेगी। #किसान_संग_कांग्रेस pic.twitter.com/mWVY8TgqJ3 — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) February 6, 2020

READ | Stray cattle menace: UP Cong seeks formation of 'Kisan Aayog' for farmers' welfare

BJP responds

Reacting to the demand put forward by the UP unit of the Congress, BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava has said, "The National Commission on Farmers (NCF) was formed on November 18, 2004, under the chairmanship of Professor M.S. Swaminathan, but the Congress never cared to make it functional. The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked upon the recommendations and has also increased the minimum support price of certain crops to 1.5 times. The Congress must introspect before levelling allegations against the BJP."

READ | Will Pakistan decide who Indians should vote for, asks Yogi Adityanath

READ | 'Will improve health parameters of UP to match national average': CM Yogi Adityanath