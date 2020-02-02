'Will Improve Health Parameters Of UP To Match National Average': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government's aim is to help economically vulnerable people of his state who are in need of healthcare facilities so that the health parameters can be brought at par with the national average. As part of the Health Awareness programme in the state, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the inauguration function of 'Chief Minister's Arogya Yojana' fair in Chandauli.

"Chief Minister Arogya Yojana, which is world's largest collective scheme, we are starting in more 4200 primary health centres across the state," said the UP Chief Minister during an address at the state health fair. "In the 4200 primary health centres there will be a team of a very competent set of Doctors, with members from State health Department, from AIIMS and other self-help organizations to cater to the needs of the patients," he added.

He also said that every citizen deserves to be healthy and it is the responsibility of the government to provide the health facilities to the people. "Previously, the health facilities were limited to the district hospitals and medical colleges. The primary health centers were not within the reach of the people," he added.

हर रविवार को प्रदेश के प्रत्येक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर आज से संचालित हो रहा 'आरोग्य मेला' 'Health for All (सभी के लिए स्वास्थ्य) उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में उठाया गया एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।#आरोग्य_उत्तरप्रदेश — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 2, 2020

He further said that golden health cards will be provided at the fair under Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Swasthya Yojana. "With the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to make medical college in the six districts, including Chandauli and Sonbhadra," he added.

'We will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office'

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to ban Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the Delhi over his alleged provocative speeches about the Shaheen Bagh protest. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging a protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'Azadi'.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks. Sanjay Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted. "If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.

(Pic credit: PTI)