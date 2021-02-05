UPSC CDS Result 2020 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Final Merit List Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the Combined Defence Services (I) final results 2020 on its official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their UPSC CDS (I) 2020 final results online. A total of 95 candidates have been selected for admission to the 150th course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course. Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDS (I) 2020.

UPSC CDS (I) 2020 Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies is 100 for the Indian Military Academy. These include 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive(General Service). Six vacancies are reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing) and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad(03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate(Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry. There are some common candidates who are in the three lists for various courses.

UPSC had recommended 2614, 1429, and 632 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, respectively. 95 of them finally qualified after the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters. "Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score," the official notice reads.

How to check UPSC CDS (I) 2020 Results

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Under 'Latest Announcements' section, click on the link scrolling for 'CDS final result 2020'

A PDF file will open

The file will have names and roll numbers of qualified candidates

Alternatively, click here to download the USPC CDS 2020 merit list

