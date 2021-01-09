US Capitol Siege: Athawale Vows To Talk To Trump; Calls Him An 'insult To Republicans'

With the US Congress mulling to impeach US President Donald Trump again, RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday, said he will speak to Trump on the phone over the 'insult to Republicans'. Touting that the RPI represented Indian republicans, Athawale said that Trump's refusal to concede the election was insulting America and democracy. Athawale, who sometimes comments on matters of global concern, opined that 'the transition of power is detrimental to democracy'.

RPI: 'Insult to Republicans'

"It is not only an insult to the Republican Party but also to America and democracy. That is why we are expressing our displeasure. I will try to speak to him (Donald Trump) over the phone. What Trump did ahead of the transition of power is detrimental to democracy and so he has lost the right to be called a Republican," said Athawale.

The incident that took place (at US Capitol) is condemnable. It is not only an insult to the Republican Party but also to America & democracy. That is why we are expressing our displeasure. I will try to speak to him (Trump) over phone: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (08.01) pic.twitter.com/Py3gUUDYX1 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol, and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

Reports state that the siege on Capitol Hill occurred after President Trump had given a speech from the White House, urging protesters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud. Later, after the seige, Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'stop this carnage' and 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later gave a speech telling rioters to 'go home in peace', before formally conceding the election. Congress later reconvened and formally certified Biden and Harris' electoral victory, with senior Republican leaders slamming Trump. Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President on 7 November winning 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 and he also won the popular vote, with 51% of the votes - amassing 8,12,83,485 ballots.

In the face of a slew of resignations from White House staff and his cabinet, Trump said, “I would like to begin with the heinous attack on the US Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem." He then stated that he will not be attending the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony on January 20, becoming the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration. Twitter has now permanently banned from the platform saying 'due to the risk of further incitement of violence'.

