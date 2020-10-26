Use Of 'item' Violates Advisory:EC Pulls Up Kamal Nath, Advises Him Not To Use Such A Word

In a big development, the Election Commission of India on Monday ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Dated April 29, 2019, the advisory read, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". Moreover, it advised him to not use any such word or statement while making public utterances during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

On receiving complaints by BJP and the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, the EC had sought a report from the MP Chief Electoral Officer. After examining the video clip and transcript of his speech at Dabra, it held that the 'item' remark was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Thereafter, it issued a notice to the ex-Madhya Pradesh CM on October 21 directing him to provide an explanation for his sexist 'item' jibe.

Election Commission of India asks Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath that while making public utterances he should not use any such ( "item" remark) word or statement during the period of model code of conduct.

'Item' remark sparks row

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology following a considerable uproar from Imarti Devi and BJP leaders, he claimed that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures.

In his reply submitted to the notice by the EC, the senior Congress leader contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice during his speech at Dabra on October 18. According to him, BJP wanted to deflect attention from the discourse of unethical defection resulting in the fall of his government.

Maintaining that there was neither any premeditation nor design to dishonour a woman, the senior Congress leader claimed that his remarks were an "admonition of the political scenario which is replete with drama". Furthermore, Nath put on record that he expressed regret for his comment on the next day itself, i.e October 19. Showcasing his efforts to ensure women safety, he recalled that the Congress government had initiated the 'Safe City Programme' in all major cities of the Madhya Pradesh.

