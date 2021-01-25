Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Stops Construction Of Mosque At Bithoor Mandir Site; Says 'no More'

In UP, Bithoor MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga intervened & stopped the construction of a mosque at the site of a mandir in his constituency in the state on January 23. The BJP leader claimed that a mosque was being constructed in Dharmanagri Bithoor at the site of a temple with the help of the local police and that it was promptly stopped on the intervention of the MLA and the locals. In a video shared by MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga on social media, the leader can be seen arguing with the police officer, reminding him that it was the responsibility of the official to hear both parties involved in the dispute and to make an attempt to bring compromise between the two groups.

धर्मनगरी बिठूर में चंद लोगों द्वारा मन्दिर की जगह पर मस्जिद निर्माण करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा था, स्थानीय पुलिस खुद यह निर्माण करा रही थी,

जानकारी प्राप्त होने पर तत्काल अवैध निर्माण को मेरे साथ स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा रुकवाया गया

— MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga (@BJP4Abhijeet) January 23, 2021

The BJP MLA further asks the police officer to tell his higher authorities that the neta would not allow the construction of the mosque any further. Abhijeet Singh Sanga also went on to state that no Muslim from Bithoor had met him regarding this issue and cited an instance of a Muslim meeting him on the same day informing him that all was well and that they were okay with whatever decision was made by the MLA. The BJP neta also alleged attempts being made to create a hostile environment via the construction of the mosque on the disputed site using the local police force. In the video, people surrounding the MLA can be heard telling him that the site was the samadhi of Shivpuri baba.

— MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga (@BJP4Abhijeet) January 23, 2021

As per reports, the construction in Bithoor was painted green by miscreants three weeks earlier following which a complaint was registered against unidentified individuals for attempting to disturb communal harmony. The miscreants allegedly initiated the new practice of offering namaz at the site, as per reports thereby forcing the police to act. In the video above, MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga can be heard posing a query about the same to the police officer at the disputed site and asks the officer to record the statement of those present at the scene as well.

