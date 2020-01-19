World Thinks India Can Mediate Between US And Iran: Yogi Hails PM Modi's 'New India'

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, commented on the ongoing tussle in between Iran and USA and hailed PM Modi for his governance. He praised the Centre and said that PM Modi has taken India to the heights where the world can think that India is capable to mediate between the two countries. He also slammed Congress and Samajwadi Party for not understanding PM Modi’s contribution.

Yogi Adityanath on Iran and USA

Speaking about Iran and USA conflict, Adityanath said, “You have been following the changes that took place in India after PM Modi-led government has come to power. The tensions between Iran and the USA have been escalating. Amid these tensions, there is one unanimous opinion that has emerged amongst the international community."

"The opinion is that India can mediate between the two countries. This is the new India. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, this is the new and emerging India. The whole of India realises this but Congress and Samajwadi Party have failed to understand this,” he added.

Iran-USA conflict

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. As per recent reports, a third attack was also launched as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s, Green Zone.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

