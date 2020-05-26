Yogi Govt's First List Of UP Migrant Workers' Skill-mapping Ready Amid 'permission' Diktat

In a big development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in a tweet said that this government has prepared the first list of migrants after "skill mapping" and the preparation has been started for the formation of 'Welfare Commission'

'Their skill, labour & capabilities will serve their homeland'

In a tweet in Hindi, the UP CM said, "A list after skill mapping has been prepared of those migrant workers who have returned home to the state. In order to provide employment to all people in the state, preparation has been started for the formation of 'Welfare Commission'. Now their skill, labour and capabilities will serve their homeland."

घर वापस आने वाले कामगार/श्रमिक बहनों-भाइयों की 'स्किल मैंपिंग' कर पहली सूची तैयार है।

सभी जनों को अब प्रदेश में ही रोजगार मुहैया कराने लिए 'कामगार/श्रमिक(सेवायोजन एवं रोजगार) कल्याण आयोग' के गठन की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गयी है।

अब इनका हुनर,दक्षता व मेहनत जन्मभूमि को अभिसिंचित करेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 26, 2020

UP CM moots two-pronged strategy for migrant workers

In a two-pronged strategy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a migration commission to help find jobs for workers returning home and also said that any state that wants labourers from UP has to seek its permission. Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi announced the plan to set up a migrants commission on Sunday.

On the same day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an interaction with RSS-affiliated publications 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser' that other states will need permission from the UP government if they want to make use of labourers from Uttar Pradesh.

About 25 lakh migrants, workers and their families have returned to Uttar Pradesh after being stranded for weeks in other states due to the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. At a meeting with senior officials on Monday, Adityanath reiterated that his government was committed to a safe and respectable homecoming for the workers and to provide them with jobs and social security.

He said this was the reason for the decision on a separate commission for them and told officials to take prompt steps for setting it up. Adityanath has earlier told officials to work on insurance and job security for returning workers, according to government statements.

'We will give them employment in UP'

The planned commission will look into workers' rights, prevent their exploitation and provide an official framework to ensure socio-economic and legal support for them, the government said. "Insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance are some of the factors that will be looked into by the commission," the CM said.

Adityanath had claimed that UP's workers were "not properly taken care of" by various states during the coronavirus lockdown.

"These workers are our biggest resource and we will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as the state government is going to set up a panel for their employment, he recently said. "They are our people... and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government," he said in the interaction with RSS-affiliated publications.

According to an official spokesperson, the Adityanath government will make manpower available to other states only on a guarantee of job security. The state government said skill mapping of about 14.75 migrant workers has already been done.

(With PTI inputs)