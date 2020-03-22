Uttarakhand CM: 'Public Support To Janta Curfew An Assurance Of Victory Against COVID-19'

After the entire nation's remarkable response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for Janata Curfew, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the response from people is an assurance that India will fight the battle collectively and will overcome the dreaded virus that has gripped the entire world.

Speaking to the news agency, Rawat said: "Going by the faith shown by people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, my belief is that we will be able to defeat coronavirus. The public has shown awareness in these dire circumstances and they have given their stamp of approval to the Prime Minister's call by staying inside their homes and not coming out today."

"We see that doctors are working overtime in hospitals and paramedical staff is also working extremely hard, it is important to thank them for their contribution," he added.

The Chief Minister advised the citizens that they must prepare themselves for any hard measures, be it a lockdown in the fight against Coronavirus, but he also assured that there is enough stock of foodgrains, medical supplies and other essential commodities and if need be, the government will go to the extent of delivering these essentials to the doorstep of the citizens.

"Even if the state has to be put into lockdown, I want to assure the people that the state government will make arrangements for home delivery of food items and essentials to their houses. We are in touch with doctors, and specialists right now and are seeking their opinions," he said.

The citizens of the country responded in affirmative to PM Modi's call of Janta Curfew and observed a self-imposed lockdown to fight the dreadful Coronavirus. Due to the self-imposed curfew, different popular places across the country which have been the crowd pullers, now wear a desolate look.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed and appealed to citizens to not step out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh worldwide, with the number of deaths over 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 350 confirmed cases and six deaths (two deaths today) while 24 cases have completely recovered and discharged.

