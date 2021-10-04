Lakhimpur Violence: Varun Gandhi Writes To CM; Seeks CBI Probe, Murder Charges For Accused

Standing in solidarity with the farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday, wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe into Lakhimpur violence. In his letter, he demanded those responsible for killing four farmers must be booked for murder and Rs 1 crore compensation for the victims. He has also urged the CM to assure farmers that such incidents will not happen in the future. UP police have booked Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish after eight were killed in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

Lakhimpur: Varun Gandhi seeks CBI enquiry

Previously, Gandhi had written to Adityanath seeking a hike in sugarcane prices from the announced Rs 350/quintal to Rs 400/quintal citing rising cost and inflation. Standing by the farmers, he said that they were hoping for an increased price as they are living in misery due to a raise in seeds, fertilizer, and power costs. Gandhi has also urged the Centre to understand the protesting farmers' pain and start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner. Gandhi's cousin - Priyanka Gandhi - has been detained while travelling to Lakhimpur to meet the farmers.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest. On the other hand, Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son have refuted farmers' allegations, blaming the farmers for the death of 4 BJP workers in the scuffle. A case has been registered against the minister and his son by UP police.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and entry of politicians has been banned. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda (Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army) have been detained enroute to Lakhimpur while BSP state chief Satish Mishra, Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Salman Khurshid have been placed under house arrest. Akhilesh Yadav - who refused house arrest and tried to move towards Lakhimpur has also been detained by UP police along with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have been denied permission to land at Lucknow airport.