VCK President Dubs Farmer Rally Violence As 'people's War'; Demands Repeal Of Farm Laws

In a shocking stance on Tuesday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan dubbed the farmers breaching the Red Fort as a "revolution" which will shock the world. Maintaining that the "people's war" can never be trampled upon through oppression, the Lok Sabha MP contended that political power can do nothing in front of a sea of people. Moreover, he called upon the Narendra Modi-led government to repeal The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Siege of the Red Fort. This Farmers Struggle is a Revolution which will shock the world. People’s war can never be trampled upon through oppression. Political power can do nothing in front of a sea of people. Modi Govt, repeal these anti-people farm laws now! pic.twitter.com/6jqsNw0Fve — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) January 26, 2021

Violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm.

However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Joint CP Shalini Singh revealed that some of the farmers had attacked police personnel. In wake of the current situation, the internet services have been temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 11.59 pm on January 26. Furthermore, the gates of several Metro stations have been closed amid the reports of farmers entering different parts of Delhi.

