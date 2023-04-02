Veer Savarkar Greatest Son Of India: BJP Reminds Rahul Gandhi Of Indira Gandhi Remark

Indira Gandhi called Veer Savarkar the greatest son of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party said Sunday asking whether the Rahul Gandhi seeks to trash what his family and party have said about Savarkar. The comment follows Rahul Gandhi's press conference on his disqualification from Parliament when he said he will not apologise for his comment on the Modi surname, the comment that got him convicted for criminal defamation, because he is a Gandhi and not Savarkar. The 52-year-old ex-MP's remark caused considerable outrage across the country. Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is leading a Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Thane on Sunday and BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala took on the Congress leader in a press conference Sunday morning.

“The late Indira Gandhi referred to Veer Savarkar ji as the greatest son of India in a letter to him and also issued a postage stamp in his honour. As far as my knowledge is concerned, Indira Gandhi on her own behalf also donated money to Savarkar ji’s foundation. So Rahul Gandhi have you thrown your grandmother and your own Congress government’s stand in the dustbin?” Poonawalla said.

Rahul Gandhi’s remark against Veer Savarkar

In the first press conference after facing disqualification from the Lower House, the Gandhi scion said, “My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never apologises,” when asked if he will apologise for his remark on the Modi surname. Notably, the former MP Rahul was suspended from the Lok Sabha after a court in Surat indicted him in a criminal defamation case in which he made defamatory remarks about the Modi surname.

An intense backlash ensued as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed Rahul and announced the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in the state to take the contributions of Veer Savarkar to every house. He said, "I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state." He further added the yatra will be held in every district in Maharashtra. Similarly, the yatra is also a token of protest against people who leave no chance to insult Savarkar.

Moreover, even the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners NCP and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) opposed the remarks. Uddhav Thackeray said ‘The party will not tolerate his (Veer Savarkar’s) insult’ and added that he is a God-like figure for the people of Maharashtra. NCP’s Sharad Pawar stated the contributions of Savarkar in the attainment of freedom cannot be ignored.

