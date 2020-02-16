Venkaiah Naidu: "Terrorism Common Enemy Of Humanity, Peace, Development"

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, peace, and development. He also called upon the civil society all over the world to collaborate and create a global consensus on platforms such as the UN for a strong policy framework against all forms of terrorism.

VP Naidu was speaking at the centennial celebrations of Rotary International in India in Kolkata. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology Bratya Basu were among the 4,000 delegates from 32 countries present at the event.

Addressing the public he said: "Peace is a prerequisite to development. Everyone should work to curb the menace of terrorism."

'Peaceful coexistence'

The Vice President stressed that India believes in peaceful coexistence and wants peace with all its neighbours. He appealed to all countries to come together to eradicate illiteracy and poverty from the world. "NGOs should take lead in the poverty eradication and socio-economic empowerment of the marginalised sections of the society," he added.

Highlighting that more than 60 per cent of Indians still live in villages, the Vice President said that focus on strengthening the rural economy is needed. "Lack of basic amenities and employment opportunities in rural areas are causing forced migration. We should seriously work towards bridging this rural-urban divide," he said.

Expressing concerns over the declining interest among youth to take up agriculture as a profession, Naidu asked organisations like Rotary to train and skills the youngsters to become agri-entrepreneurs.

The Vice President also focused on the need to encourage the farmers to diversify and take up allied activities like poultry, fisheries, and floriculture. “It would it would ensure a regular source of income for them and thus help to withstand the vagaries of nature”, he added.

Lastly, he appreciated the good work being done by Rotary International in the field of education and health services and appealed to all stakeholders to work for a poverty-free India.

(with ANI inputs)